SHREVEPORT, La - Give blood, get free delivery. That’s the message from LifeShare Blood Center.
They are teaming up with WAITR to thank blood donors. Anyone who gives blood with LifeShare through March 29 will be given a code for free delivery when they use WAITR.
As people avoid restaurants because of Covid-19, more are turning to food delivery services like WAITR to provide dinner for their families without having to go out.
“Our donors are just gonna come in and donate and later that day or the next day, they will get an email from LifeShare with a code for the donor to go to the WAITR app and place an order to any nearby restaurant that they want and they just enter the promo code and it takes off any delivery fee,” said Benjamin Prijatel, LifeShare spokesperson via digital interview.
Social distancing restrictions have hurt the blood supply. LifeShare has lost more than 4,000 planned donations because of cancelled blood drives at schools, churches, and businesses.
All LifeShare donor centers are operating on extended hours throughout the partnership with WAITR in order to reduce the number of donors giving blood at one time.
For a list of drive locations and hours, or to make an appointment, donors can go to lifeshare.org.