Free ice was distributed across Caddo Parish Monday.
The state of Louisiana and the Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security teamed up to make sure people without power had access to ice. Two bags per family or four bags per vehicle were given out at multiple locations. Officials said this was the least they could do to help.
“Neighborhoods are in dire need of water and ice. A lot of power is out throughout the parish, so we have departments parish wide that are just coming together and trying to help the community,” said Patrick Wesley, Director of Caddo Parish Parks and Rec.
People who have been without power for days said this was a blessing and the past few days have been challenging.
“The heat, trying to salvage my groceries, which are very expensive nowadays, and just the inconvenience of not having power. You don't realize, you know, how much you need it, but now that it is actually you're going through it. It's been an experience,” said Umekia Coleman who has been without power since Friday.
The ice was handed out at six locations across Caddo Parish.