Your birthday coming up? 

You might want to sign up at your favorite restaurant -- to score BIG!

Here are a few places to keep in mind:

Applebee's - Free birthday dessert with the purchase of an entree

Arby's - Free milkshake with any purchase, as well as a free roast beef sandwich after signing up

Auntie Anne's Pretzels - Free BOGO coupon for any pretzel item

Baskin Robbins - Free ice cream

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream - Free scoop of ice cream plus $3 off an ice cream cake

Benihana's Japanese Restaurant - $30 gift certificate.

BJ's Restaurants - Free dessert

Boston Market - Free treat

Buffalo Wild Wings - Free gift to Buffalo Circle members

Captain D's - Birthday gift

Caribou Coffee - Free medium drink

Carrabba's Italian Grill - Free dessert

Chili's - Free dessert

Cinnabon - Free MochaLatte Chill

Corner Bakery - Free birthday treat

Dairy Queen - Buy one, get one free Blizzard Treat coupon just for signing up, as well as one on your birthday. Take $3 off an 8-10" Blizzard or DQ Cake on your birthday.

Denny's - Free Grand Slam breakfast

Dickey's BBQ - Free dessert with purchase of meat and two sides

Dippin Dots - Free small cup of Dippin Dots

Dunkin Donuts - Free beverage on your birthday

Einstein Bros. Bagels - Free breakfast sandwich when you buy any drink

Firehouse Subs - Free medium celebratory sub with valid ID.

Genghis Grill - Free birthday bowl

Godiva - $10 to spend on anything in the store, as well as a free truffle each month

Grimaldi's - Free large pizza with one topping

Hooters - 10 free wings

IHOP - Free Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity stack of pancakes

Jamba Juice - Free juice or smoothie, plus $3 off your first purchase

Kolache Factory - Free kolache

Macaroni Grill - Free dessert

Noodles and Company - Free birthday crispy (Rice Krispie treat)

Olive Garden - Free dessert

Panera - Free birthday pastry, as well as a sweet welcome reward

Pappasito's - Free dessert with the purchase of one adult entree

Redbox - Free movie rental

Red Lobster - $5 off any two adult dinner entrees

Red Robin - Free burger during your birthday month

Sbarro - Free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza when you join and on your birthday

Sephora - Free birthday gift that changes each year

Smoothie King - Sign up and get a coupon for a 20oz. smoothie for $1.99. Get a BOGO free smoothie on your birthday.

Starbuck's - Free drink and 15 percent off any purchase at StarbucksStore.com

Wingstop - Free large fresh cut seasoned fries

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments