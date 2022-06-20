GENOA, Ark. – Monday was an exciting first day for the free K.I.D.S. day camp for children with diabetes at Camp Karlton Kemp in Genoa, Ark.
K.I.D.S. stands for Kids Improving Diabetes Safely and this year happens to be the 30th anniversary of the camp with 44 kids signed up.
Mary Jackson, the camp director since the beginning, was happy to be a part of the camp yet again.
The entire staff included student nurses, educators, a registered dietitian, food workers, parents and others all volunteering their time to help with the five-day event.
The biggest message being taught during the camp was teaching the children they should not be hindered by diabetes to participate in events they would normally avoid.
They were taught coping skills and positivity toward fun activities while enjoying swimming, archery, hiking, team games, and treated to a diabetic-friendly lunch and snacks.
Blood sugar checks were part of the schedule as needed and the kids seemed to enjoy meeting other kids who also live with diabetes.