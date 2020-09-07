SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will be giving away 1,000 cloth masks at its expanded community COVID-19 testing locations this week in Shreveport, La.
The mask giveaway will begin at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Querbes Park and at 9:00 a.m. Friday at Stonewall Baptist Church. Mask distribution will continue until 11:00 a.m. each day or until supplies last.
Testing asymptomatic individuals is an important step in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older. Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status in order to prevent illness in others.
Testing and mask giveaway location details are below. Schedules are subject to change due to weather.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Testing Locations and Mask Giveaway
Tuesday, September 8
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Mask giveaway 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Querbes Park Community Center
3500 Beverly Place
Shreveport, LA
Wednesday, September 9
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Querbes Park Community Center
3500 Beverly Place
Shreveport, LA
Thursday, September 10
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Stonewall Baptist Church Life Center
807 Eatman Street
Bossier City, LA
Friday, September 11
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Mask giveaway 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Stonewall Baptist Church Life Center
807 Eatman Street
Bossier City, LA
Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.
Community members will receive their test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.
In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:
- Call the free COVID-19 information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice.
- Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.
- New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.
###
On Oct. 1, 2018, Ochsner Health System (Ochsner) and LSU Health Shreveport jointly formed Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport to oversee and coordinate activities between the health sciences center and the healthcare delivery system in Shreveport and Monroe, La. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is a public private partnership with a vision to improve health and well-being of its communities, access to care, quality, and facilities, expand patient-centered technology, grow the medical school, and enhance research in North Louisiana by building on the strengths of Ochsner and LSU Health Shreveport. Under the new structure, Ochsner brings their nationally-recognized expertise to the management of operations for partner hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe, clinics and the clinical activity of the LSUHSC-Faculty Group. LSU will continue to successfully oversee the LSUHSC-S School of Medicine, School of Allied Health Professions, School of Graduate Studies, Graduate Medical Education, and research initiatives.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is a three-hospital system that includes North Louisiana’s only Level 1 Trauma Center at its 452-bed hospital and a hospital with women's and children's services in Shreveport, La. The organization also operates a 244-bed hospital in Monroe, La. With more than 4,000 employees and the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Physician Group of approximately 500 physicians, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport serves more than 140,000 patients with more than 625,000 visits annually.
To find out more about Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, please visit www.ochsnerlsuhs.org.