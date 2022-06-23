TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Animal Care and Adoption Center will be hosting the “Chip and be Chipper” event offering free microchips for the first 200 pets brought in on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The center will also be issuing city pet licenses for Texarkana, Ark. residents only.
For the pet licenses, pet owners must have valid proof of a current rabies vaccination from a veterinarian.
The cost for the pet licenses is $30 annually for unaltered, and $10 annually for altered.
The Animal Care and Adoption Center is located at 203 Harrison Street in Texarkana, Ark.
For more information, call 870-773-6388.