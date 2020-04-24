SHREVEPORT, La. -- Free mobile COVID-19 testing is coming to medically underserved areas of Caddo Parish.
Its first stop will be the David Raines Community Health Center in Shreveport's MLK area Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers say testing is so important to stopping the spread.
"If you have symptoms, if you feel like you're sick, then you need to please make sure you avail yourself for this test," said Dr. Martha Whyte. "We need to know who is sick in our community."
"The goal is to identify anyone who believes they've been exposed," said David Raines health center CEO Willie White. "If they're having symptoms, certainly we want them to come out and be tested."
Pre-registration is preferred. To do so, call 227-3354. A physician order is also needed to be screened.
If you don't already have that, you can get it at the site if a doctor believes you should be screened.
The mobile lab will roll out to other locations in the coming weeks. The next stop will be Tuesday at Oak Park School in Mooretown.
Other stops on the schedule are:
- May 1, David Raines Community Health Center in Gilliam, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 2, Woodlawn High School in Shreveport, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- May 9, David Raines Community Health Center in Shreveport, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officials said more dates and places could be added, and they said personal medical information will be carefully safeguarded.
The mobile testing is a partnership between the Caddo Parish Commission and LSU Health Shreveport. However, a $125,000 private donation from a Shreveport businessman also makes it happen.
Allen Organick, president of Inferno Manufacturing, said he was motivated to put up the money when he saw media reports about the virus spread in town.
"It makes you feel good when you can do something good and the time is right and you can act quickly. I feel really good about it," Organick said.
Inferno Manufacturing makes glass site gauges and valve gauges for the oil industry.