NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Thursday it is opening 17 federally-supported sites to provide monoclonal antibodies, a protein that is one of the few treatments shown to be effective in fighting COVID-19.
The antibodies were produced in a laboratory to mimic the human immune system's response to infection, blocking the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering cells. Antibodies took the spotlight a year ago when then-President Donald Trump received them as a part of his treatment for COVID-19.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration later authorized for them use, and the treatment has been shown to be most effective in mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 in people within their first 10 days of showing symptoms.
Monoclonal antibodies, produced by pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Regeneron, were in short supply as recently as September. Louisiana health officials now say they have enough to serve more than 150 patients a day per site.
The treatments are free at these Louisiana sites, open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Northwest Louisiana
Troy Mayeaux Ball Field Parking Lot, within East Natchitoches Recreation Complex - 230 Dalme Drive
Louisiana State Fairgrounds - 3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport
In order to receive the monoclonal antibodies, patients must have tested positive for COVID-19, been referred to a doctor, be within 10 days of the onset of symptoms, be at least 12 years old, weigh at least 88 pounds and be at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization, health officials said.
The procedure takes about two hours: 30 minutes to take the antibodies via IV and 90 minutes for observation.
-----
Anyone curious about the procedure may call (877) 332-6585 for English speakers or (877) 366-0310 for Spanish.