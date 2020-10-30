TEXARKANA, Texas - Animal Control Services for the City of Texarkana, Texas will host Bark at the Park Saturday.
Free rabies vaccinations for any dog or cat will be offered at a community-wide event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the pavilion near the Kylee Sullivan Dog Park in Spring Lake Park.
In addition to the free rabies vaccinations, city pet registrations will be available to Texarkana residents at no cost. A local veterinarian will also be there to provide other vaccines and microchipping services for a reasonable fee.
All dog must be on a leash, and all cats must be in a carrier. A limited number of box carriers will be available.
Attendees will have the chance to learn more about the pet services available in Texarkana. Donations will be accepted to assist with the funding of future pet-oriented community activities.
-----
For more information, please contact the Animal Control Services Department at 903-798-3535.