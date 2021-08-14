SHREVEPORT, La - August means heat, but it also means the kids are going back to school... and they need those supplies and proper apparel, including shoes.
For 17 years the founder of the African American Celebration Parade, Barbara Norton, has been spearheading the 'Back to School Free Shoe Giveaway' in Shreveport. Twenty-Four thousand pairs of shoes have been given away over the years.
Another successful event at the Walmart on Pines Road on Saturday.
"We feel that giving them the proper shoes and clothing for them to go back to school and to be able to have a fighting chance to focus on education, we think is very, very important," said Barbara Norton, founder of the African American Parade Celebration.
The sponsors are already making plans to another giveaway next year.