We are now just one week away from lighting up the sky's of the ArkLaTex and celebrating our nations independence. KTBS 3's Freedom Fest 2020 is right on schedule for next Saturday.
One of the ways we celebrate this special day is by connecting with the community to help you stay safe and show your colors.
"We've got some grand kids, just want to keep them safe," said some folks picking up free life jackets.
And, that's exactly why we do this......
"It's all about saving lives with the life jacket give away," said Jan Elkins, Community Projects Manager at KTBS/KPXJ.
"We've had some drownings here lately and we just want to make sure the price of a life jacket doesn't get in the way of someone's safety," said Melissa Couch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
This is how we kicked off KTBS 3's Freedom Fest Series on Memorial Day Weekend.
We gave away almost 500 life jackets in just 40 minutes.
Did you notice the color of many of those life jackets?
Yep, red, white and blue.
We gave out more than 400 american flags this year and......
"For some reason this year the public seemed to be more dedicated more committed to getting the flag and more determined than ever to put it out," said Elkins.
This is something we've been doing for over 15 years now to celebrate our flag, our country and our heritage. And, it all starts at the top.
"The owners of KTBS live right here in this community and they believe in God and country. That's why this year we are promoting faith, hope and patriotism. So it's just the KTBS way of saying flag day is a day of the year that we all celebrate the flag and we just want to encourage that," said Elkins.