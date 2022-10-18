SHREVEPORT, La. - A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex tonight according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. It starts at 1 a.m. and goes until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Temperatures are forecast in the upper 20s to low 30s. Also, frost is expected.
In Shreveport, the earliest freeze date could be tied! First freezes were recorded on October 19th, 1948 and 1989 according to the National Weather Service.
Also, the record low is 32 set back in 1989. We could tie that or break it by sunrise on Wednesday!
With freezing weather expected for about 8 hours tonight, make sure to protect the 4 p's...people, pets, pipes and plants.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices.