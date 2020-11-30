The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of the ArkLaTex tonight.
Low temperatures are forecast in the mid to high 20s. Also, a heavy frost is expected!
Here are a few reminders on how to prepare for tonight's wintry weather:
- Be sure to insulate outdoor pluming.
- Cover any plants you want to save.
- Prepare livestock and outdoor pets for a very cold night.
- Finally, make sure your furnace is in safe working order.
