SHREVEPORT, La. - A Freeze Warning is in effect for Thursday night through 9 a.m. Friday morning across north Louisiana, south Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
A frost is also expected over all of the area.
Forecast lows will be near freezing or below for a few hours in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Temperatures rebound for the rest of the Easter weekend and especially next week when highs reach the 80s.
