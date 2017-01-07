A blast of winter weather has hit the Texarkana region.
Area residents woke up Saturday morning to frigid temperatures, but the snow had already moved out to the region.
Meanwhile, there were still some slick spots on the roads from Friday's weather event.
Snow began fall early Friday afternoon lightly dusting rooftops, cars, trees and ground surfaces.
The snow coupled with extremely low temperatures can make the roadways, bridges, and overpasses dangerous for drivers.
That's why transportation officials in Bowie and Miller counties have been working the last couple of days to stay ahead of the winter weather by pre-treating the roads with a brine solution.
Crews were also out on the roads throughout the night Friday and Saturday morning looking for slick spots.
Bistate dispatchers in Texarkana say on Saturday they didn't have any major weather-related issues on the roadways.