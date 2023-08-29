SHREVEPORT, LA. - Fairfield Elementary Magnet is launching a French immersion program this year.
“French Immersion has been in Louisiana for 30 years, so it has a solid foundation,” said Amy Williams, the Global Studies coordinator.
Now for the first time, the program is at Fairfield Elementary Magnet.
“They receive 60% of their instruction in full French. They will have math, science and social studies along with French Language Arts each day,” said Williams.
The program has 25 kindergarteners participating. Each year they’ll add an additional grade level to the program.
“Really what French Immersion does is it gives our kids just another opportunity to expand their horizons, beyond what a typical student learns,” said Ronald Morris, Fairfield Elementary Magnet principal.
“The data shows that students in immersion programs outperform their peers on standardized state testing,” said Williams.
School leaders say this will put their students ahead.
“We’re accessing their brain earlier, we learned it all in high school, imagine learning a foreign language in elementary school. How much better that is,” said Morris.
The school is one of the first in the area to have the program.
“The closest school is in Ruston. They've had the program for about four years now. We have a relationship with them as well,” said Williams.