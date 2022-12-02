NEW ORLEANS - Emmanuel Macron arrives in New Orleans on Friday for the first visit by a French president in almost a half century, a trip intended to be both deeply symbolic and practically beneficial, touching on subjects from culture to climate change.
Macron’s one-day journey will take him from the French Quarter to the New Orleans Museum of Art, where meetings and events are planned on linguistic ties, global warming and the links between his country and his host city. He intends to end the packed schedule with a stroll down Frenchmen Street to sample New Orleans music.
Louisiana and its status as a former French colony give Macron a rare opportunity in the United States to showcase his interest in promoting French language and culture globally. Its extreme vulnerability to climate change will also make the state an appropriate backdrop for Macron's focus on environmental issues.
