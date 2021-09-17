SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms were over north Louisiana and southern Arkansas early Friday evening as shown by Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar.
The forecast trend calls for less rain as the evening goes by. In Shreveport, the Friday Football Fever Forecast planner shows a slight chance from 7 until 10 p.m.
The outlook for the remainder of the ArkLaTex is about the same...i.e. for the rain to slowly subside.
Here is the 7 p.m. forecast
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
10 p.m.
