Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from early Friday Evening
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from early Friday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. -  Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms were over north Louisiana and southern Arkansas early Friday evening as shown by Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar.

Friday Football Fever Hourly Forecast

The forecast trend calls for less rain as the evening goes by.  In Shreveport, the Friday Football Fever Forecast planner shows a slight chance from 7 until 10 p.m.

The outlook for the remainder of the ArkLaTex is about the same...i.e. for the rain to slowly subside.

7 PM Precisioncast Forecast

Here is the 7 p.m. forecast,

8 PM Precisioncast Forecast

8 p.m.,

9 PM Precisioncast Forecast

9 p.m.,

10 PM Precisioncast Forecast

10 p.m.

Catch Friday Football Fever with Alex Anderson and Daniel Brown tonight at 10:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments