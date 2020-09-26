SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday, September 25, a Shreveport woman was shot by her husband in the 3100 block of North Market Street.
She was transported to the hospital under life-threatening injuries.
The Shreveport police responded to a second shooting, which happened in the 1700 block of Nash Street. A male suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot, and was pronounced dead at the scene - according to the Shreveport police.
The male was the suspect from the woman's shooting, and the husband to the woman.
As of Saturday morning, the woman was still in surgery.