SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a Slight Risk of severe storms across most of the ArkLaTex for Friday afternoon and evening according to the Storm Prediction Center. All modes of severe weather are possible including large hail, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding.
The storm system expected to produce this inclement weather was over southern California Thursday evening and headed our way.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms approach from the west at 3 p.m.
Stormy weather may stretch from Toledo Bend through east Texas into Oklahoma at 5 p.m.
Storms are forecast over much of the area early Friday evening.
And they could last through the late evening.
Then, the rain departs the area by midnight.
Afterward, dry weather lasts through the weekend.
Forecast rain amounts could add up to near 4 inches.
