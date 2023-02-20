SHREVEPORT, La._ A friend of Kip Lewis is remembering the teen as a star athlete and loving soul after he was fatally shot during a parade over the weekend.
The friend chose not to be identified when speaking to KTBS3.
She says to know Kip was to love him. She also spoke of Kip's many talents in the world of sports.
"He did it all," she said. "He was good at football. He was good at baseball basketball. He did it all. He was definitely a star. He could’ve really went anywhere. You don’t expect things like this to happen so close to home."
Kip Lewis died after being shot during the Krewe of Gemini parade over the weekend.
Funeral arrangements are set for Thursday.