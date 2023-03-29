SHREVEPORT, La. -- A mother is remembering her son who was shot to death in Shreveport last year. The man convicted of killing him was sentenced Monday.
Devin Myers’ mother is bringing light to a dark situation. This weekend, her non-profit, Friends of Devin, is hosting a basketball tournament.
On March 3, 2022 Tasha Myers’ life forever changed. Her son, Devin, was killed in a shooting.
Shamichael Pearson was convicted earlier this month and was sentenced Monday to life in prison for Devin's death. Tasha Myers says justice was served.
Devin was a star basketball player at Huntington High School with a bright future.
“All honor classes, 4.0 plus student, smart as a whip very intelligent, goofy funny just an all-around kid just you’d love everything about him," said Tasha Myers.
Devin and his family helped others in the community and had plans of organizing a non-profit. Following his death, Tasha created "Friends of Devin," and it's the sponsor of a junior NBA skills challenge on Saturday.
“It’s going to be at Huntington High School from 9-12. Parks and Recreation is with me doing it," said Tasha Myers. "Cane’s is sponsoring for us. I pray it’s a big turnout for the younger generations because they get a chance to go to nationals whoever scores the highest on the activities they do.”
There is still time to sign up your children to participate.
His mother can feel his spirit at the basketball games.
“One of our players got hurt on the court which was one of his brothers and guess what those numbers added up to be … 30," said Tasha Myers.
To honor Devin, there’s also a scholarship available. Two documentaries and a book are on the way.
To find out more on "Friends of Devin," click here. You can also get more information by contacting Tasha Myers at 318-529-9720 and through Friendsofdevin@yahoo.com.