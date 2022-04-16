SHREVEPORT, La.--The mother of Devin Myers, the Huntington High School basketball player killed in March is making sure her son's name lives on.
On Saturday she's launching "friends of Devin" it's a non-profit venture geared towards giving young people resources and a much needed outlet.
The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be held at Risk Takers podcast. The address is 8516 Meadow Parkway Drive.
Donations are welcome. Tasha Myers coordinated with Risk Takers podcast and Seniors First to make the even happen.