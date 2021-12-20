ELM GROVE, La. - A Bossier Parish firefighter killed in an accident over the weekend at South Bossier Fire Station No. 2 is being remembered for his passion.
Jessie Henry, 28, was working on a fire truck tire Saturday when it exploded, according to fire officials.
Henry had served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He had been with the South Bossier Parish Fire Department for three years after starting his firefighting career in Mansfield.
"Jessie was a brilliant firefighter and recently started his dream of becoming a paramedic and was studying to continue his certifications for fire," said District 2 training Chief Gray Young.
Henry was also the founder of The Four Quarters Club, which aided underprivileged children by providing school supplies.
According to friends, two things he loved dearly was his 9-year-old daughter and being a professional MMA fighter.
"He was a fantastic human being. He walked in the door, he had a smile on his face everyday, no matter what. We put him through hell in his training and he smiled the whole way through. What's even more amazing, as soon as he was done training he would go directly to my 3- and 5-year-old boys and start wrestling with them," said Chad Leonhardt, head instructor at the Compound in Shreveport.
Henry's friends at the gym started a gofundme page to help with funeral costs and for his daughter Karmen.
In addition to his daughter, Henry is survived by his parents and brothers.