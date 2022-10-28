TEXARKANA, Ark. – The all-volunteer charity organization, the Friends of the Texarkana Public Library, were delighted to have a very busy reopening of their new bookstore location at 2024 N. State Line Ave. on Texarkana’s Ark. side on Friday.
The store is not only full of reduced-rate, previously read, donated books old and new but also serves as an art gallery displaying beautiful watercolor art by Linda Larey.
On hand at the reopening were volunteers from the Friends of the Library (FOL) board members, Nancy Price, a member for over 20 years, Lori Tibbit, treasurer, Karen Williams, a newer member, Debbie Oxford, an over 20-year veteran serving over its memberships and Secretary Judith Wright.
Artist Linda Larey, president of the library board and her husband purchased the building as a gallery to display her 50 pieces of artwork, but she invited the FOL to share the space with her saying, “I want from about five feet and up to display my paintings and y’all can have the lower half for your books.”
For 20 years the Lareys owned the Quick Copy Printing shop and owned the building and sold it and it became the Digital Press.
Recently, Mr. and Mrs. Larey bought the building back because she wanted a place to hang her watercolor paintings, otherwise, she would have had to purchase storage space.
All materials are donated, including not only books and artwork, but also videos and DVDs, some brand new and some very old.
All the proceeds earned at the bookstore go directly to the Texarkana Public Library.
In the past, the FOL has provided money for the library to purchase a van, a security system, the sound system for the auditorium, as well as the summer programs and given money to purchase books for the book clubs.
The bookstore is open the second Friday of each month and the last full weekend of the month on Fridays and Saturdays.
Due to the holidays, the remainder of the store’s openings for 2022 are Nov. 11 and 12 and Dec. 9 and 10.
The bookstore’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.