BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Police are still looking for answers in the mysterious shooting death of woman Saturday night.
Twenty-nine year-old Hannah Sheffield was shot and killed around 8:30 p.m.
Police say she was driving at the intersection of McElroy and Evans Streets in Bossier City when she was hit by a bullet. She then crashed into a home on Burchett Street.
KTBS spoke with some of her friends who said Hannah loved the Lord and was very involved in her youth group several years ago at Bellaire Baptist Church in south Bossier.
"She was serious about God. She was serious about her love for God and love for others, but she was never too serious to miss a chance to make you laugh," said Michael Woodruff, Bellaire Baptist Church minister.
"She loved worshiping the Lord and just serving him. So sad to hear it yesterday morning. No doubt in our mind where she is, every picture you see or people's posts it says a lot about her life. She definitely left a good impact on people," said Landon Robin, South Bossier Baptist Church associate pastor.
Robin and Woodruff believe the shooting was random or an accident. They said her family lived in the area ministering to the community at the Barksdale Annex Friendship House.