SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is facing a number of charges after leading Bossier police on a chase that ended with a fatal crash in Shreveport.
Police believe Robert Traylor is that man.
Police say this happened late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Bossier police say officers were trying to stop Traylor for a traffic violation. Traylor kept going and that led to a chase.
Brittany Foster, 23, was one of the three passengers in Traylor's F-150. Police say at least one of the passengers asked to get out, but Traylor did not stop to let them out.
Bossier police followed him all the way across the Red River to the intersection of Crockett and Spring streets. That's where Shreveport crash investigators say Traylor's pick-up hit two other cars.
Foster died in that crash. Traylor and three others were injured.
KTBS talked to a friend of Foster, Josh Willis. He says she was a sweet girl who didn't deserve this.
"She was a good person,” Willis said. “There's no reason she should have been involved in that type of activity. So, the fact that I’m not going to be able to come back to Shreveport to see that little short girl. They're taking all the good people. She was one of the good ones. She'll give you the shirt off her back."
After this incident, Traylor is facing at least nine charges
He faces two in Shreveport. They are vehicular homicide and kidnapping.
He’s facing seven in Bossier. They include: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic, taillights required, turn signal required, speeding, suspended license, aggravated flight from an officer with serious bodily injury, and three counts of false imprisonment.
Police say Traylor will be arrested as soon as he's released from the hospital.
Another victim from that was severely injured in the crash, Jeremy Jefferson, who was driving another car, posted on Facebook on Monday letting everyone know he's okay and he'll be fully recovered soon.
KTBS asked Bossier City police about their policy on continuing chases into another city. Public Information Officer, Traci Landry, tells KTBS it's a decision based on what officers are seeing at that moment. They're also on a supervised system, which means a supervisor is listening to the situation unfold in real time.