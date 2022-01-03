SHREVEPORT, La. - A 42-year-old Frierson man and his son face a charge of negligent homicide in a shooting Sunday afternoon inside a car the father was driving.
Police say Jeffery Ebarb's 16-year-old son shot his 15-year-old brother while seated on the backseat of a car in southeast Shreveport. The shooting happened in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Interstate 49.
Police said Ebarb had just bought the gun from a family friend and the brothers were handling the weapon when it discharged.
The 15-year-old died in the emergency room of CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center a short time later.
Police say the shooting remains under investigation.