NATCHITOCHES, La -- One of our nation's champions for improving the lives of those with disabilities passed away here on Sunday.
Kent Waldrep served on the National Council on Disability during the presidential administrations of Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush, and helped draft and win passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.
That was after Waldrep was paralyzed with a spinal cord injury suffered in a college football game against Alabama in 1974. Running the ball for TCU, Waldrep's head violently hit the artificial turf near the sideline in front of legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant and his Crimson Tide.
Pesky Hill of Shreveport was TCU's Sports Information Director when Waldrep worked in that office after his injury that left him wheelchair bound.
"Even at his young age when I knew him, he was trying to make the world a better place. He was constantly on the phone and writing to senators and governors and talking to them on the phone, 'What can we do to help people that have disabilities?' He really made a difference."
Waldrep said during an interview in 1979, "What I hope to do is raise more monies for spinal cord research than have ever been raised before."
Waldrep would go on to help raise tens of millions of dollars around the world for paralysis research. Meantime, he'd become friends with Bear Bryant. The coach, who went to Waldrep's hospital bedside after the game, established funds that helped cover Waldrep's medical expenses, and provided scholarships to the University of Alabama for his two sons.
One of those sons, Charley, now a financial advisor in Shreveport, says his parents moved to Natchitoches in October of 2020. That's where the family of Charley's wife still had a home that's nicely remodeled for someone depending on a wheelchair.
Waldrep would have turned 68 on Wednesday. A service will be held in Kemp, Texas on March 26.