BOSSIER CITY, La. -- There was some encouraging COVID-19 news from the Christus Health System Monday.
Twenty-one days after getting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, some front-line healthcare workers received their second and final dose of the vaccine and should be as immunized as any can be at this stage in the pandemic.
All of those vaccinated said they are feeling fine and not expecting any side effects. They also said they did their research before getting vaccinated and have some advice as the vaccines become more and more available over time.
"Speaking with my primary care physician and other physicians that I work with, I feel that it is safe to receive the vaccine and I just thing that it is what we can do and the best option we have to try and end this pandemic," said Dana Miller, Christus Bossier Emergency Hospital clinical director.
"We need everyone to do their part to try and help end this pandemic, so we can get the world back to normal, or as close to normal as we can. We did our research, I spoke to my primary care physician to get their input on this and just felt like this was the best thing we could do to increase our resistance to COVID and hopefully end this pandemic," said Daryl Jeane of Christus Health.
Miller and the others who were vaccinated Monday received their first dose Dec. 14.