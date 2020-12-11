Willis-Knighton recognized as one of America's Best-in-State Employer's

SHREVEPORT, La - Jennifer Prime, MD, hospitalist at WK Pierremont Health Center in Shreveport, has a powerful message about caring for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

She shared her story as a frontline healthcare provider with those attending the December medical staff meeting of Willis-Knighton Health System. It’s a message that resonates with so many of the doctors, nurses and support staff throughout Willis-Knighton.

Willis-Knighton has provided patient care for more than 60% of all COVID-19 patients in the Shreveport-Bossier region.

