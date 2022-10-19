SHREVEPORT, La. - Abnormally cold weather pushed into the ArkLaTex early this week bringing a frost and a freeze on Wednesday morning. Shreveport was just a few degrees shy of a record low and tying a record early freeze date (October 19th).
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also experienced the winter-like chill. Here are their morning lows.
Tommy Lowe in Fulton, Arkansas recorded the coldest low of 23 degrees. His morning temperature was 30 degrees below the 30 year average according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Kay Berry in Stonewall, Louisiana had the warmest reading of 33 degrees which was still 20 degrees below average.
Thank you Weather Watchers for your help today. To join them, register here and then send us your data.