SHREVEPORT, La. -- If your commute takes you along Kings Highway, and you are hoping all those orange cones, barrels and barricades mean a smoother ride in the near future, you may be out of luck.
There is some work going on now to rebuild the outside westbound lane from Gilbert to Highland.
"The work at the Kings/Highland intersection is to correct an alignment issue at the intersection and will improve safety and efficiency," City of Shreveport spokeswoman Marquel Sennet said in a written statement.
She says the city expects the intersection will fully reopen to traffic by the week of Nov. 5.
But Sennet gave no update as to when areas of the road that have gaping potholes will be repaired. Lanes are reduced in both directions from Gilbert to Line Avenue. It gives some the impression that more work is on the way.
"Psychologically you think something's going to change if you see a lot of cones for a long time. But it is really frustrating to realize nothing is going to come of it," said Calvin O'Neal Jr, a motorist who uses that stretch of road frequently.
"Kind of feels like we're being led astray," he added.
Cones block the worst pothole. It is in the westbound outside lane between Creswell and Line Avenue near Byrd High School. Vehicles must merge into the inside lane on a curve ahead of the pothole, where there's standing water.
"There's quite a few holes that have been here numerous years, and water leaks that are exasperating the situation," said motorist D.J. Gardner, after filling up with gas nearby. "I'm hoping we can do something about it here soon because it definitely needs some major attention."