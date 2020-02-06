SHREVEPORT, La. – The city of Shreveport’s method of collecting trash is adequate; however, the Solid Waste division could improve its packers, routes and collection procedures, according to an internal audit report dated Dec. 31.
To improve efficiency and effectiveness, internal auditor Leanis L. Steward recommended the following:
- Update the garbage packers and the collection routes.
- Monitor the city Fuelman cards and document review.
- Enforce citations and maintain a record of citations issued.
- Educate citizens and collection employees regarding following the ordinance.
- Setting a limit as to how much is collected for bulk pickup.
- Replace the knuckle boom truck.
- Improve safety culture.
During the audit, two employees were arrested for purchasing fuel with stolen city Fuelman cards issued in the Solid Waste Division. Inadequate controls such as monitoring and documenting review put the division at risk of fraud, waste, and abuse, the auditor stated.
The abuse of fuel transactions is under investigation by law enforcement and audit staff is assisting, the audit states.
In its response, Solid Waste division management said “substantial changes” have been put in place to minimize the chance for theft from the Fuelman system.
Waste collection happens weekly with 27 routes each collection day. Those routes were created in the 1980s with no updates since then. Changes in the city, such as annexation, requires updates to help with “collection precision,” according to the audit.
Management acknowledged the routes remain unchanged but noted altering the schedule or routes “will not be easily accepted by the citizens. We will have to weigh out the cost/benefit of these type of changes.”
Solid Waste has 47 trucks in operation, with only 14 being less than five years old. The goal is to replace the fleet every five to six years to keep repairs from exceeding the value of the garbage packers. But the division lacks funding to replace the trucks.
Management agreed with the finding and pointed out the cost of repairs for the entire packer fleet runs between $300,000 to $330,000 annually. With 70 percent of fleet being 8 years old or older, the cost of replacing them – at an average of $200,000 each – is a “very expensive endeavor with 32 trucks needing to be replaced over the next few years.”
The auditor suggested GPS and monitoring software should be installed to keep up with the packers. That could help handle customer disputes about missed pickups, ensure the driver’s location and accountability, increase safe driving habits, track real-time route performance and help with collections.
The audit also touched on a possible need to change the waste collection ordinance to address customers who do not properly place their garbage at the curb or street. Altering the ordinance to specify who is responsible for issuing citations or how citations or fines will be enforced was recommended.
Management responded that a new Environmental Court being developed for Property Standards could be a means of addressing the issues. Rewriting the ordinance once the court is established would be required.
Bulk collection recommendations and improved worker safety rounded out the report.