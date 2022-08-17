SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man accused of selling fuel stolen from his employer, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release.
The investigation began in July when a fuel company filed a report alleging Justin Price stole 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from work sites in DeSoto and Sabine parishes between June 26 and July 17. The fuel was sold to 18-wheeler drivers in Caddo Parish, Prator said.
The company filed theft reports with the DeSoto and Sabine Parish sheriff's offices and hired a private investigator who was able to record video of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
Price was arrested on Wednesday and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things. His bond is set at $25,000.