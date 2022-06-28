HALLSVILLE, Texas - A scary situation in Hallsville, Texas ended with nobody getting hurt.
Raul Cleto-Torres told investigators after he was captured that he's only been in the country for 3 months. The reason multiple law enforcement agencies in East Texas were after him Monday was an armed robbery in Longview, Texas where he stole a shotgun, then he made his way to Hallsville and confronted a woman with that shotgun.
"We used many tools yesterday, the biggest one boots on the ground if you will, the amount of officers we had out there helped contain the perimeter and kept the perimeter moving as it should have as he was spotted moving," said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon 'BJ' Fletcher.
The sheriff said Torres has been homeless since entering the country 3 months ago. He also said all their information will be turned over to Homeland Security.