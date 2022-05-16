SHREVEPORT, La. - A lunar eclipse created a rare super blood moon overnight. Stargazers were able to check out the unusual sight from about 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. in northwest Louisiana areas with clear skies.
For several minutes the earth's orbit was positioned directly between the sun and the moon. In that time the moon fell completely into earth's shadow - temporarily turning it a dusky shade of dark red.
These incredible photos were sent to KTBS 3 News by Anna Poe, a student at Northwestern State University. If you have photos to share, please send them to pics@ktbs.com.
There’ll be another lengthy total lunar eclipse in November, with Africa and Europe lucking out again, but not the Americas. Then the next one isn’t until 2025.