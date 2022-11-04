SHREVEPORT, La. -- There will soon be three new homeowners in the Stoner Hill area, thanks once again to the Fuller Center for Housing.
Sponsors, along with one of those homeowners, performed a ceremonial wall-raising in honor of the progress. Diane Priest and her daughter will move into one of the homes, being built side by side on Martha Street.
"This will be a home that will create new memories. This is what I always prayed for. I always prayed for a three-bedroom/two bath. And God has answered my prayers," Priest said.
The Fuller Center for Housing is a Christian-based non-profit that fights poverty. The three new homes will make 64 that the group has built in the Shreveport area since 2006. Funding partners include First United Methodist Church, as well as local banks -- Origin, Red River, Handcock Whitney, and Cadence, which is formerly Bancorp South.