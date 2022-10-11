SHREVEPORT, La. - Levette Fuller was part of a Shreveport mayoral fourm Tuesday, so she took her campaign to social media with a virtual town hall.
Fuller focused on economic development, crime and infrastucture.
"We need to fortify your downtown, let's remember the neighborhoods that we've been neglecting. And let's go back in and clean them up, not just cleaning up what we see on the surface level, but acknowledging that those areas are the most critical areas for improving our infrastructure," said Fuller.
Fuller plans to release more videos in the coming weeks featuring topics such as job creation, trust and transparency in local government, and how she intends to pay for her ambitious plan to revitalize Shreveport’s core neighborhoods and increase quality of life.