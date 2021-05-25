SHREVEPORT, La -- Discrimination based on hairstyles could be against the law, if an ordinance proposed on Tuesday becomes law.
The proposal from District B Democrat LeVette Fuller would add "protected cultural hairstyle" into the city's code of ordinances.
Fuller says she wants to ban discrimination, primarily against African Americans, who wear their hair naturally, or in hairstyles that are common to their race -- such as dreadlocks or braids.
"It is always in the back of a black person's mind if they wear their hair natural, if they make that choice, that they are walking into a situation where if they do not choose to assimilate to European standards of hairstyles, that they might be considered inappropriately dressed, or unprofessionally dressed, or they might be told told that if you don't change your hair you can't have this job," Fuller said.
There's similar legislation at the Louisiana legislature and in Congress. But Fuller says a city law is also needed "to send a message."
She also says it'll pave the way for lawsuits.
Also on the city council's agenda on Tuesday, an ordinance to take $215,000 from reserve funds to help pay for early childhood education in Shreveport was introduced.
Meantime, Mayor Adrian Perkins will be looking for another airports director. Wade Davis has submitted his resignation after less than a year and a half on the job. His last day is June 4.
Mark Crawford, spokesman for the Shreveport Airport Authority, says Davis cited "personal reasons'' for his departure.