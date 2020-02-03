SHREVEPORT, La. -- Councilwoman LeVette Fuller and opponents who want to oust her from office held dueling news conferences Monday morning on the steps of Government Plaza. The Democrat says she puts community ahead of party. But those leading the recall effort say she's turned her back on African Americans.
"When LeVette Fuller campaigned and won the coveted seat, African Americans were hopeful that for the first time their issues would be heard," said Linus Mayes, the pastor of New Macedonia Baptist Missionary Church in Fuller's District B. "But she has voted against the interests of her own community, while voting with her conservative Republican colleagues."
Before the recall organizers' event outside Government Plaza, Fuller held her own, backed by a diverse group of about 50 supporters.
"We all understand that we only move forward as a community that analyzes facts to make well reasoned assessments," Fuller said.
Fuller was the deciding vote last week against the proposed Cross Bayou Point project. She voted along with the council's three Republicans to defeat a binding memorandum of understanding with the minority-led development group.
The memorandum would've allowed the Perkins administration to open negotiations with developers on their $1 billion proposal. That plan relied on the city giving developers 88 acres of land along the downtown side of Cross Bayou. They wanted to turn it into condos, government office space, a STEM school, and a soccer stadium, among other mixed uses. But the plan lacked solid commitments.
Fuller had criticized the proposal for lacking concrete details as a basis to open negotiations.
Mayes said the plan could've meant jobs and economic opportunity needed in Shreveport's African American community. He raised the names of civil rights leaders in making his case against Fuller.
"If we are wrong, the Dr. Harry Blake is wrong. If we are wrong, then Martin Luther King, Jr. is wrong," Mayes said.
But Fuller, who has been a voice of independence in her first year on the council, said to applause at her own event, "Never put our party functions ahead of working together for what is going to make us a strong community."
Mayes mentioned other votes as the reasons to oust Fuller -- such as her 'no' vote on last year's bond election, and another to limit the mayor's power.
Mayes and the recall group left without answering any questions.
Fellow Democrat Councilman James Green stood by Fuller's side as she addressed the media and supporters. Republican Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez was among the crowd. So were Great Shreveport Chamber of Commerce President Tim Magner and Downtown Development Authority's Executive Director Liz Swaine.
Fuller announced she'll be holding a series of meetings with constituents regarding her voting record and city council business. It'll culminate with a town hall March 14.
Her District B seat includes the diverse downtown, Highland and Stoner Hill areas. It's historically been seen as a swing vote on the council.
In order to recall Fuller, opponents will have to round up the signatures of a third of registered voters in District B. That would be nearly 5,400 people. If they clear that hurdle, then they'd have to get a majority of votes in a recall election in a district Fuller won handily in 2018.