SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport City Councilwoman Levette Fuller pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving while intoxicated charges, admitting she was under the influence when she crashed into a parked car.
Fuller, 42, received a suspended jail sentence, was placed on six-months probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine, perform four days of community service and complete a driver-improvement class. In return for the guilty plea, Caddo prosecutors dismissed charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle related to her texting right before the accident.
The sentence was standard for a misdemeanor first-offense DWI charge in Caddo District Court.
Fuller was arrested July 4 after she ran into a car parked along a street in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.
City police said Fuller told them she had consumed two glasses of wine that night and had been driving too fast and texting right before the crash. Officers described her as dazed and having trouble explaining what happened, and that she performed poorly on field-sobriety tests.
Fuller was cooperative with officers, police said, but later became “frustrated” and told one of the arresting officers, “I’m done talking” and then refused to take a breathalyzer test.
After her arrest, Fuller issued a statement saying she would learn from her mistake and expected no special privileges in court.
Fuller’s attorney did not return a phone call for comment after Tuesday’s plea.