SHREVEPORT, La. - Early childhood education is being impacted by COVID-19 in north Louisiana. But maybe not in the way you might think in this post pandemic world.
Not too long after COVID hit, government agencies threw a lot of tax dollars at a lot of things, including early childhood education and care. Those one time federal relief funds have been spent.
So places like the Goldman School for Child Development are feeling the pinch of losing those dollars and trying to get state law makers to provide more funds. Educational and political leaders from the Shreveport/Bossier area got together Tuesday for a presentation, a tour and a chance for leaders to talk with and read to the youngsters that will be impacted by the future of funding in Louisiana.
"The families that work everyday but don't make enough to make ends meet cannot afford to enroll their children in quality education programs. So, we're here to advocate with our state legislators that it is important that they invest into access for low income families," said LaToria Thomas, United Way of Northwest Louisiana president and CEO.
"We have children with and without disabilities who are being educated here from zero to 5 years old and we've been doing this for almost 70 years. We are so happy that the United Way has given us this opportunity to showcase that," said Kristen Powers, ARC Caddo/Bossier executive director.
According to the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, child care breakdowns cost Louisiana businesses $762 million a year from missed work, turnover and other related costs.