TEXARKANA, Texas – The Olalde family and friends have seen an outpouring of love and kindness in the community following the fatal shootings of four family members.
Vero’s Latino Store Owners Olivia and Veronica Hernandez along with Juanito's Owner Juan Bustamante organized a fundraiser bazaar offering authentic Mexican food and more to benefit the Olalde family for funeral expenses.
Reuben Olalde, Aida Garcia, Lisbet Olalde and Oliver Olalde were the victims in the shootings by another family member on Tuesday in Nash, Texas.
Bustamante said not only were people in Texarkana calling to help, but they also had supporters and vendors who came in from around the area including Ashdown, De Queen and the Dallas area.
And, Russellville, Arkansas will hold another fundraiser for the family as well.
Sunday’s event started at 11 a.m. and was estimated to last until around 5 p.m., but by 3 p.m., everything was sold out.
Diana Olalde, daughter of Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia is so grateful for the support and asks for continued prayers.
Olalde has also started a Go Fund Me page for expenses.