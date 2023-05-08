SHREVEPORT, La. -- More than 250 donors have helped the family of Jairiah Hamilton reach a GoFundMe goal of $15,000. And it was done in four days.
Hamilton, 36, was one of two men killed last week when an armed out-of-state fugitive went into the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City to rob it, police said. Hamilton worked as the clerk.
A customer, Joshua Calk, 47, also was killed. He and Hamilton died on the scene.
A police officer, Ken Gallon, and a man in the parking lot were injured by gunshots.
The accused gunman, Cortrell Burks, 50, is in custody in Bossier Parish on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Stacey Thomas, who started the fundraiser for Hamilton, said he lived in a small trailer with his mother in Bossier City. He held down two jobs to help her -- working at the Valero during the day and Wendy's at night.
"As you can imagine there are so many unplanned expenses. Any donation would be appreciated," Thomas wrote.
GoFundMe pages were also set up for Calk and Gallon.
Calk's fund stopped its $35,000 goal by almost $1,000. Gallon's fund stands at $11,480 toward a goal of $15,000, which was raised from the initial goal of $10,000.