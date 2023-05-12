BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fundraiser was held on Friday night for the Bossier City officer shot in the line of duty last week.
That fundraiser for officer Kenny Gallon happened at Bilbo Baggins Pub in Bossier City.
Gallon was shot and seriously wounded at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive last Tuesday while responding to a shots fired call.
Those who put on the event tonight say it is the least they can do for a warrior who put his life on the line for their community.
Gallon is now home from the hospital and continues to recover.
Rick Rowe spoke with him for our "Behind the Badge" salute. Gallon said he is thankful for the first responders who helped save his life and is blessed to be alive.
“I have no way of paying these people back ever. They are the reason I’m here and God, of course. It was not my time. He is not done with me,” said Gallon.