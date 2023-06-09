BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A fundraiser was held Friday for a man seriously wounded last month during a deadly shooting at a Bossier City gas station.
The fish fry fundraiser was held at Dobb's Peterbilt, where Wes Davis works. The non-profit, "Got Your Six Louisiana," cooked fish to raise money for Davis's medical costs.
Bossier City first responders and the community members helped out.
"It's a great day to come out and show your support, and it's what we're doing here," said Bossier Police Chief Daniel Haugen.
Davis was one of four shot on May 2 at the Valero on Industrial Drive. He was at the gas pumps when he was struck in the leg.
Two people -- store clerk Jairiah Hamilton, 36, and customer Joshua Ryan Calk, 47 -- were fatally shot when Cortrell Burks, 50, tried to rob the store.
Officer Ken Gallon was shot outside during an exchange of gunfire as Burks left the store.
Gallon and Davis are recovering.
Davis' employer hopes to have him back to work sooner rather than later.