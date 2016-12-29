One inspiring 12-year old is helping animals have a second chance at a better life.
College Hill Middle School student Shelby Dunphy-Day started a fundraiser to benefit the Texarkana Animal Care and Adoption Center.
The 2nd annual "Six Leg Fun Run and 5k" will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 29th on Front Street Plaza in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas.
Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase an adoption trailer to transport animals to and from local adoption events.
"We need to make the shelter as good as possible for the temporary homes that the animals are having to live in, but we're also wanting to take the animals and get them adopted to better homes," said Dunphy-Day.
All participants are encouraged to bring their furry four-legged friends to the race.
For more information on how to register for the event, go to the Six Leg Fun Run & 5K website.