BOSSIER CITY, La. – A fundraiser to benefit the family of slain Webster Parish sheriff’s Deputy Billy Collins Jr. will be held Aug. 30 at the Bossier City Police Station.
Silver Star Smokehouse is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal includes a pulled pork sandwich on a sesame seed bun, 2 oz. barbecue sauce, au gratin potatoes and a meal kit. Preorders are available via email at fundraiser2021@silverstarinc.net
Collins, 53, was working his part-time job as a Doyline police officer when he was killed on July 9.
He and two Webster sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance call in Doyline of a suicidal man. Collins stepped in to shield a woman and was shot.
The shooting led to an hours-long standoff by dozens of law enforcement officers who responded to the scene.
Collins died hours later at a Shreveport hospital.
The man who shot him died a week later of injuries sustained in the shootout with police.