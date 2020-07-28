WASHINGTON - The federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is accepting applications through Aug. 8. Businesses are eligible for up to $10 million in relief funding.
PPP loans are forgivable if businesses use the funds to cover:
• Payroll costs
• Interest on mortgages
• Rent
• Utilities
Forgiveness is also based on businesses:
• Maintaining employees
• Rehiring or quickly replacing employees
• Sustaining salary levels
Loan forgiveness can be reduced if full-time headcount declines, or if employee compensation decreases.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
SBA will forgive loans if all employee retention criteria are met, and the funds are used for eligible expenses. Click here to read more about PPP loan forgiveness.
How To Apply
You can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. You should consult with your local lender as to whether it is participating in the program. View a list of lenders participating in the Paycheck Protection Program by state.